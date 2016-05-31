Trump Town—Obama Laments A Bomb in Hiroshima and Bernie Backers Root for the FBI to take out Hillary!

Mike Slater and I will Be Live at the Trump Rally All Day!

SD PD Brace for Protests we will have it all day long!



In a conference call with local media, Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, described the businessman as “dangerous” and “out of touch” with hard- working families.

Read More Here>

Not an Apology?? Obama Laments Use of Atomic Bomb to Defeat Japan



“Their souls speak to us, and they ask us to look inward, take stock of who we are and what we might become,” he said.

Read More Here>

Louisiana Governor Signs ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Bill



Louisiana’s governor signed a first-of-its-kind bill Thursday afternoon that makes it a hate crime to target police officers and first responders. Called the “Blue Lives Matter” bill.

Read More Here>

Bernie Backers Want the FBI to take out Hillary



“She should be removed,” said Ms. Crowell, of Tustin, Calif., who attended a Sanders rally here on Tuesday and said she planned to vote for a third-party candidate if Mr. Sanders failed to overtake Mrs. Clinton and capture the Democratic nomination. “I don’t know why she’s not already being told, ‘You can’t run because you’re being investigated.’ I don’t know how that’s not a thing.”

Read More Here>

After Smearing and Defaming Hulk Hogan GAWKER Boss hits Billionaires



“It becomes a story about the power of the billionaire class, particularly the power of the billionaire class in Silicon Valley. They have money. They have wealth. They have anonymity. They have special purpose vehicles. They have offshore accounts,” Denton said.

Read More Here>

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter!