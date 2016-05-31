CALI IS CRAZY CLOSE for Clinton—Tech Cos to Regulate ‘Terror’ Speech and why was a Gorilla ‘MURDERED’?

Welcome back to the work week! Hope you had a great Memorial Day!

Here are the big 3 stories we are watching on the 760KFMB’s Brett Winterble Show

CALI CRAZY CLOSE Tween Clinton and ‘the Commie’

“It’s going to be closer than we thought,” said former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a longtime Clinton backer, adding that he ultimately expected her to win the state.

“Hillary’s going to be the nominee, but California’s the big prize, and obviously she’d like to go into the convention with a win in California,” he said.

Read More Here>

Tech Cos. Will Regulate your Speech

U.S. Internet giants Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., Google and Microsoft Corp. pledged to tackle online hate speech in less than 24 hours as part of a joint commitment with the European Union to combat the use of social media by terrorists.Beyond national laws that criminalize hate speech, there is a need to ensure such activity by Internet users is “expeditiously reviewed by online intermediaries and social media platforms, upon receipt of a valid notification, in an appropriate time-frame,” the companies and the European Commission said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Read More Here>

Controversy Surrounds ‘Murdered’ Gorilla

‘The silverback would’ve understood that it was a defenceless small child. They would not normally attack, they are not an aggressive species (and) in the wild I’m certain the boy wouldn’t have been killed,’ she said.

‘If he was going to attack he would’ve warned him first. The first thing they do is charge and beat their chests and as far as I know that didn’t happen.’

Read More Here>

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter!