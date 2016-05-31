Another Reason Not to Eat Fast Food, and It’s Not the Food!

Fast food has become a multi-billion-dollar industry, despite the common sense applied to it: You shouldn’t eat fast food because it can be quite detrimental to your health. Of course, like anything else, it could worsen your health if you don’t eat it in moderation as well.

A new study was conducted and found that it’s not the fast food itself that will increase your exposure to harmful chemicals.

People who said they consumed more fast food were exposed to higher levels of phthalates – chemicals found in processed foods and consumer-product packaging that have been linked to infertility, especially in males – according to researchers at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health. (Reuters)

The study also found that two particular phthalates that are used in a variety of products and packaging, including cosmetic items and toys, are also used in industrial food production and they can leach into consumable substances.

DEHP exposure has been linked to diabetes, allergies in children, and negative child behavior, among other conditions. In 2008, some phthalates, including DEHP, were banned in the US for the production of children’s toys.

Now, having that been stated… I’ve eaten my fair share of fast food over the course of my lifetime. Whether it was McDonald’s, Burger King, In-N-Out, Carl’s Jr., Taco Bell, Arby’s, Chick-fil-A, etc., there are, have been, and always will be many options from which to choose.

This is quite frightening even to a long-time fast food patron. I’m not fond of chemicals in my food, but I still enjoy processed food from time to time. I’m getting better to knowing what’s in my food. However, in the end, it’s a sad state of affairs. These companies will continue to make money off the ignorance of others. Many customers will still choose to spend their money at these restaurants. It’s a vicious circle.

While this shouldn’t sit well with a majority of adults, especially parents of younger children, we as a society should speak with our wallets and not buy any more of these products until the companies clean up their act. That’s the simplest and most viable option. Think of Occam’s Razor if you’re still troubled over whether you should stay at home or go to the drive-thru.