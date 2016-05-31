Air from Kobe Bryant’s Final Game? C’mon, Man!

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant is a soon-to-be Hall of Famer. Nobody questions that. However, someone has taken it upon themselves to put something up for auction.

It’s a Ziploc bag of air from Bryant’s final NBA game prior to his retirement last week. He put up 60 points in a game that’s considered the best, if not one of the best, walk-off performances in the history of sports.

Charles Darwin’s theory of “survival of the fittest” should literally be living, breathing proof in today’s society. Let’s look at this “bag of air” that has earned multiple bids and topped out at $15,500 on April 16. However, if you try and look at the item now on eBay, the item is unknown. It looks to be that either the seller took it off the market or someone actually bought it.

Let’s ask ourselves a couple questions: 1. The seller is quite creative and dumb at the same time. He would never think anyone was stupid enough to bid money on it. However, his initiative and forethought proved a human’s stupidity correct.

How are people this dumb? It’s a bag of air. Perhaps one should lose some air for a finite amount of time as a punishment for being this gullible and naive.

This is a relatively new low. I guess it goes back to the old George Carlin adage:

“Think of how stupid the average person is, and then realize half of them are stupider than that.”

My second and third questions are as follows: Why are people spending $1,000 or $10,000 on a bag of air? How can they fathom wasting that much money? It would seem logical to put that money toward something a little more practical.

Use that money on a book to increase your vocabulary. Use the funds to put a down payment on a house or a car. Do not use this money to spend it on something that you can create yourself with little-to-no effort. Also, how can you verify that it’s air from Staples Center in Los Angeles on that very night? You would think these bidders, who are people like you and me, would ask questions like these before stooping to a ridiculous level.

Survival of the fittest. It’s here to stay and it’s not going to leave for quite some time… if at all.