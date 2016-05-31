Kanye West Sued, and Not for Being Married to a Kardashian

Kanye West is a multi-million-dollar entertainer. He’s married not just to Kim Kardashian, but the whole Kardashian klan. Please un-clench yourself! I’m not associating them, or Kanye, with the KKK.

The rapper is in legal trouble after one of his fans filed a lawsuit over exclusivity of West’s new album, “The Life of Pablo.” West voiced on Twitter that his album will not be available to buy anywhere. But, to stream the new album, fans could sign up for the relatively new streaming service Tidal.

This meant the likes of iTunes, Spotify and others would not be able to sell/stream the album to fans. However, in a statement from Justin Baker-Rhett’s lawyer, West is given a lesson in what he describes as “creative freedom.”

“We fully support the right of artists to express themselves freely and creatively, however creative freedom is not a license to mislead the public. We believe that we will be able to prove to a jury that Mr. West and Tidal tricked millions of people into subscribing to their services and that they will ultimately be held accountable for what they did.” (L.A. Times)

Okay, we all make declarations on a variety of topics, and we’re allowed to change our mind. We are human, and the privilege to live in this great country of ours gives us that right. But, when you’re promoting a product and your subscribers/customers are allegedly duped into buying your record due to its exclusivity, you’re in quite the pickle.

I referred to a classic Herman Edwards line when the Azealia Banks/Sarah Palin feud reached new lows: “Don’t press send!!” I’m not a fan of Kanye West, the celebrity or the businessman, but I’m a fan of the entertainer/rapper. He’s drops some wild fire in his songs, especially going back to the ridiculously great “College Dropout” debut album, but I digress.

Twitter has become a form of news media for a number of people, including millennials, all around the world. You know, if it’s on the Internet, it must be true. Let’s look at this objectively: did he make a mistake? Sure. Is he allowed to sell his album just about anywhere he wants? Sure.

Is he allowed to allegedly mislead customers and take their money? Absolutely not. The customers should get their money back and Tidal should be forced to start from square one with West. There are so many different avenues to go down when you want to enjoy music. It could be iTunes/Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Tidal, or even in retail stores across the world.

It all comes down to is a vocabulary lesson. Kanye West should look up the word “exclusive.” Synonyms include restricted, limited, and not obtainable elsewhere. Maybe Yeezy can do himself a favor and get back down to the basics before spouting off and looking like an idiot… oh wait… never mind.