Detergent Pods Injuring More Kids = Blame the Product?

New numbers released in the journal Pediatrics show that many young children are continuing to eat a significantly large number of laundry detergent pods.

Calls to poison control centers increased 17% from 2013 through 2014. More than 22,000 children, mostly under age 3, were exposed to laundry packets in that period. About 30% of them were “already in or en route” to health care facilities when the call for help came in. The data identified life-threatening problems that occurred only when children were exposed to packets of laundry detergent, including cases of children who stopped breathing, went into comas or suffered cardiac arrest. Two children died. The packets can also cause vomiting, throat burns and eye injuries.

This is absolutely horrible. I’m not a parent, so I cannot relate in any way, shape or form. I know that if this ever happened to my child, I would be distraught and trying to find a solution to make sure it didn’t happen again. Does this mean I need to find a way to cast aspersions against the company that created these pods? Certainly I don’t, but that doesn’t stop others from doing so.

We seem to live in a world where judges are allowing parents of the slain children in Newtown, Connecticut, to sue the gun manufacturer, as if they’re to blame for the tragedy. Did the killer commit irreparable harm to the city, parents and perhaps the rest of the country? Sure. It doesn’t mean that the product is to blame. Maybe it’s the process in how the gun was obtained. Maybe it’s the person who wasn’t competent enough to possess one in the first place. This is not a gun control debate, and I’m going to leave that where it lies.

I’m providing a corollary to this because Proctor & Gamble, which makes detergent pods for products like Gain and Tide, are not responsible for the deaths and injuries of these children. The accountability and responsibility is on the parents. Whether you’re a parent or an expecting one, you’ll do whatever you can to “baby-proof” your residence to protect your children. That’s the natural thing to do.

Whether you put the detergent pods in a cabinet six feet off the ground that’s bolted to the wall, or you lock it away in a closet where the kid needs to open it with a key, steps like these take only a few minutes to execute. We’re not talking about rocket science here. Granted, these detergent pods have very colorful designs and attract children’s eyes, but they are hazardous. Most of these products, if not all, have warnings displayed on the very containers you buy at the store.

We cannot live in a world where we have to blame others for our misfortunes. Sometimes, it’s just an accident, and sometimes we can take steps to prevent these accidents from happening.