Greed and Stupidity Make the World Go ‘Round

The San Diego Chargers have the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28. They are mulling over whether or not to take the highly-touted offensive tackle from Ole Miss, Laremy Tunsil. The downside is Tunsil is facing a legal challenge of odd proportions.

Tunsil was sued again this week by his stepfather Lindsey Miller. Miller claims an “intentional infliction of emotional distress” due to Tunsil allegedly attacking him last June and defaming his character, the Clarion-Ledger reported. The history between Tunsil and Miller isn’t pretty. The two sued each other on domestic violence charges last year. Tunsil said Miller attacked his mother, and Miller said Tunsil attacked him unprovoked, according to the Clarion-Ledger. Both sides dropped those charges last August.

This reminds me very much of the classic George Carlin skit where he riffs and rants and raves on how crappy drivers populate the country. He gives an example of two drivers coming up to a four-way stop sign at the same time. Both drivers are waiting for the other to go, give the other the courtesy of going, but neither wants to take the initiative and just go. Then, both end up driving past the stop sign and crash into one another, blaming the other for saying, “Hey! You told me to go!”

Now, as for Tunsil and his stepfather, this is getting ridiculous. If this was the first legal dispute between either party, then I’d be less curious about the strategic timing of this latest lawsuit. It’s not much of a surprise that any family member or friend of Tunsil would try to get as much money out of him now while his stock is so high. However, in the end, Tunsil shouldn’t worry one bit because his draft status won’t be affected much, if at all.

The fact that they both sued each other on domestic violence charges, but ended up dropping their charges, proves one thing and one thing only. There’s really no case here.

The NFL can take a keen interest in learning about the alleged incidents and figure what they can do to help better their own fight against domestic violence. Oh, wait a minute, they care more about suspending one of their most elite players over “more-than-probable” knowledge of under-inflated footballs.

Who am I to judge?