We Must Not Remember the Armenian Genocide, But Recognize It

This may not be happening in San Diego, but it resonates with many of us across the land.

April will now be recognized as the Armenian Genocide of 1915 Commemoration Month, following a resolution that school board member Armond Aghakhanian introduced last Thursday. The Burbank school board passed the item with a 3-2 vote, after hearing multiple students and adults encourage its passage on April 21, a few days ahead of April 24, which marked 101 years since the beginning of the genocide. About 1.5 million Armenians were massacred by the Ottoman Turks, beginning in 1915, in events still denied by modern-day Turkey. (LA Times)

I’m not expert in history. Quite frankly, I wish I paid more attention in U.S. and world history classes during my junior-high, high-school and even college years. The Armenian Genocide of 1915 is a horrific event that needs to be discussed on a yearly basis much like we do with our historical events. The fact that modern-day Turkey denies it even happened is even more an atrocity than history classes barely recognizing the events altogether.

I won’t go into too much detail about the events that took place during the Armenian Genocide, which happened between 1915 and 1923, overlapping with World War I. However, I think it’s important to understand the gist of what happened.