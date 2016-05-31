We Must Not Remember the Armenian Genocide, But Recognize It

This may not be happening in San Diego, but it resonates with many of us across the land.
April will now be recognized as the Armenian Genocide of 1915 Commemoration Month, following a resolution that school board member Armond Aghakhanian introduced last Thursday. The Burbank school board passed the item with a 3-2 vote, after hearing multiple students and adults encourage its passage on April 21, a few days ahead of April 24, which marked 101 years since the beginning of the genocide. About 1.5 million Armenians were massacred by the Ottoman Turks, beginning in 1915, in events still denied by modern-day Turkey. (LA Times)
I’m not expert in history. Quite frankly, I wish I paid more attention in U.S. and world history classes during my junior-high, high-school and even college years. The Armenian Genocide of 1915 is a horrific event that needs to be discussed on a yearly basis much like we do with our historical events. The fact that modern-day Turkey denies it even happened is even more an atrocity than history classes barely recognizing the events altogether.
I won’t go into too much detail about the events that took place during the Armenian Genocide, which happened between 1915 and 1923, overlapping with World War I. However, I think it’s important to understand the gist of what happened.
The Armenian Genocide was centrally planned and administered by the Turkish government against the entire Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire. It was carried out during W.W.I between the years 1915 and 1918. The Armenian people were subjected to deportation, expropriation, abduction, torture, massacre, and starvation. The great bulk of the Armenian population was forcibly removed from Armenia and Anatolia to Syria, where the vast majority was sent into the desert to die of thirst and hunger. Large numbers of Armenians were methodically massacred throughout the Ottoman Empire. Women and children were abducted and horribly abused. The entire wealth of the Armenian people was expropriated. After only a little more than a year of calm at the end of W.W.I, the atrocities were renewed between 1920 and 1923, and the remaining Armenians were subjected to further massacres and expulsions. (Armenian National Institute)
