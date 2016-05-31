Snapchat Caused Driver to Drive Too Fast? Say It Ain’t So!

Just when you thought you had seen and heard it all, there’s a new addition to the pile of Darwin Award nominees:

A Georgia couple is suing Snapchat, claiming that the social media app’s “speed filter” tempted a woman to drive too fast and to cause a crash that injured the husband. Media outlets report Wentworth and Karen Maynard filed a lawsuit in Spalding County State Court against Snapchat and the 18-year-old driver, Christal McGee. The lawsuit says that in September, McGee was driving down a highway south of Atlanta using a Snapchat filter that places the rate at which a vehicle is traveling over an image. It says McGee was trying to reach 100 miles an hour in her car, which struck the Maynards’ car, sending it across the left lane and into an embankment. The lawsuit says Wentworth Maynard suffered brain damage. Snapchat representatives didn’t comment on the lawsuit. It’s unclear if McGee has an attorney. (ABC News)

First off, this is the entire story, and quite frankly, more than enough that I need to assess this situation. It almost feels that person A has to blame person B (or a company) for person A’s actions. There’s little-to-no accountability or responsibility taken anymore. What happened to admitting that you made a mistake?

How can one possibly sue an app? You shouldn’t have been on your phone while you were driving in the first place.

For one, there are laws that prohibit that, not just because, but for the safety of others around you while you’re driving. And two, you make it seem as if there’s some sort of subliminal message reaching out telling you to drive faster.

This is just sheer idiocy and it pains me to write about it this very moment.

What kind of world are we leaving for Keith Richards? It’s a question that occasionally comes up when the power goes out in my home. Are we seriously getting to the point where lawyers exist solely based on the fact that nobody wants to admit they made a mistake? Are we the best country in the world only to prove others that we’re not with this kind of nonsense?

I’m not a completely inconsiderate you-know-what. I do hope that all parties involved that were injured recover sooner rather than later. They just need to be slapped upside the head 30-40 times. I’m not condoning violence. I’m providing a sort of “constructive criticism,” if you will.

I’ll say this much to wrap it up: if my parents and my friends heard that I was suing Snapchat because their “speed filter” told me to speed up and that caused a horrific car crash, they’d lock me up in an insane asylum faster than you can say “bippidy boppidy boo!”