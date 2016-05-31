When Will Starbucks Customers Speak With Their Wallets?

If you’ve read the news about Target’s involvement with the newly-legislated bathroom laws in North Carolina, or the lawsuit against Snapchat because of a car-crash victim, then strap yourself in for this latest doozy:

A Chicago woman is suing Starbucks for more than $5 million for allegedly underfilling its iced coffee, tea and blended drinks. Plaintiff Stacy Pincus argues in the lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in Chicago, that the amount of ice Starbucks uses in its drinks means customers get less of the actual beverage. (Chicago Tribune)

Part of me feels as if I’m running out of ways to describe how stupidly human beings have evolved. You can’t tell me that this is the only lawsuit against Starbucks. Someone’s going to tell me that a previous lawsuit was filed against Starbucks for under-filling drinks by 25 percent.

What else could possibly make this story more ridiculous than it is?

“Our customers understand and expect that ice is an essential component of any ‘iced’ beverage. If a customer is not satisfied with their beverage preparation, we will gladly remake it,” spokesman Reggie Borges said. (Chicago Tribune)

Oh, my goodness, you’re telling me that if people simply acknowledged that there was a mistake regarding their order, the company will remake it? Heavens to Betsy! Say it ain’t so! It sounds so simple yet so complicated.

Here’s the gist: the fact that this lawsuit is seeking a class-action status tells me that whomever feels they’ve been gypped by the coffee-drink giant is going to be able to get a piece of this action.

STOP! Hold the phone! You’re telling me that if I had an iced vanilla Frappuccino 9 years ago and it was filled with more ice than liquid, I can get my money back, too? This is unbelievable!

Give me a break, people! Since when did to a point where if we didn’t like a product a company was selling, we stopped buying from them altogether. Have you ever purchased clothes from a retailer, constantly had to return or get replacements and it was more stress than you wanted to handle?

If you go to a restaurant and you had a mediocre experience, you’re less than likely to return (unless you wanted to give that restaurant a second chance).

Why are you spending $5-$6 a drink at an establishment? You go there twice a day, five times a week, 52 weeks out of the year. You’re telling me that after spending roughly $2600 to $3000 a year on drinks and now you want your money back?

This, to me, falls into a category of sheer stupidity that stands on its own. You want your money back? Ask for it back the first time if they don’t remake your drink.

I get that people are in a hurry more often than not, and Starbucks is usually on their way to work or home from work and they “don’t have time” to deal with a mix-up with their order. If life is about balance, then please learn how to balance common sense with sound reasoning.

Get it together, people! If a company lets you down two or three times, go somewhere else! That’s the best way, and perhaps the only way, to make a statement about their product and what you want from them.

P.S. It’s a little disturbing that people are so fed up with the likes of Starbucks for not completely, or unequally, filling their drinks. Next thing you’re gonna tell me is that Patriots fans will sue the NFL and their team owner for the “emotional distress” due to “Deflategate.”

Oh wait…