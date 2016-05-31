Hate Crime Hoaxes: Three Words I Never Thought I’d Utter

I’m not going to be Clint Eastwood from Gran Torino. I won’t act in a way that translates to “get off my lawn!” while holding a 12-gauge shotgun. I won’t cast any aspersions toward anyone who disagrees with me with sound reasoning. That seems like the artist formerly known as “common sense,” does it not?

Okay, now what I don’t understand is how our society has turned into one where we glorify the victim. When will we get back to a point where liars are cast aside with the same disdain as, for example, murderers?

According to Breitbart, there’s an epidemic of hate crime hoaxes. It’s not just on the rise in the past 10 years. It goes way back to when history was first being recorded.

The ancient Greek historian Herodotus once recalled how Peisistratos, a man who would become the dictator of Athens, staged a fake attack on himself to gain the support of the city: Wounding himself and his mules, he drove his wagon into the marketplace, with a story that he had escaped from his enemies, who would have killed him (so he said) as he was driving into the country. So he implored the people to give him a guard. Taken in, the Athenian people gave him a guard of chosen citizens … These rose with Peisistratos and took the Acropolis; and Peisistratos ruled the Athenians.

I refuse to get involved in a progressive v. conservative or Democratic v. Republican battle because neither yield any winners, in my humble opinion. I just wish stupidity could stop being the most popular breed in the United States.

When are we going to stop putting up with liars? I get it. We all tell little “white lies” – I beg you pardon the politically incorrect “white privilege” there – on an everyday basis. Everyone does it. You’re probably thinking of one right now as you read this.

This is the definition of a “hate crime,” according to the FBI:

A hate crime is a traditional offense like murder, arson, or vandalism with an added element of bias. For the purposes of collecting statistics, the FBI has defined a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.” Hate itself is not a crime—and the FBI is mindful of protecting freedom of speech and other civil liberties.

One of the biggest examples of 2016 hate crime hoaxes involved a pastor in Austin, Texas, who claimed a Whole Foods employee wrote the three-letter word for a homosexual slur on a cake he ordered for a gay congregation member. However, surveillance footage proved otherwise and it was the pastor himself who doctored the cake.

What could possibly go through a person’s mind to think this way? I am not saying I’ll ever understand it, but I’d love to know why one would go out of his/her way for 15 minutes of fame.

We all know that celebrities and politicians and other notable categories of powerful men and women will rush to the aid of someone in need, especially if it fits their narrative. This is true on both sides of the political spectrum.

Whether it’s staging an arson attack on your own selves, spreading false rumors about death threats toward members of Congress, or murdering your wife and blaming it on “Islamophobia,” this has to stop. It really speaks to the detriment of human beings in our society as a whole.

We cannot continue down this path spewing hate at one another simply because we don’t share the same religious, political, sports/entertainment, or common sense beliefs.

Some would say that it all starts inside the home with parents and siblings. Some say a man or woman who was raised one way and once he/she gets to college, they are “brain-washed” to think the opposite or a different way. I get it. We change our minds once we receive some sort of information, if we deem it’s valuable to do so.

What we must stop doing is glorifying the victim. We are human beings. We must assume responsibility for our actions. Then, we must cease and desist blaming others for our own misfortunes. Life is all about how you make it. There are times where people in power will keep you down. You must do what it takes to overcome those obstacles within the legal limits.

Stop drawing swastikas on bulletin boards. Stop blaming white people for every other race’s, ethnicity’s, or nationality’s adversity. Stop claiming that a rape happened on campus only to claim it wasn’t true.

I understand bad things will happen. Racism, homophobia, xenophobia, gender wars, etc., will continue to exist throughout our society, but we only take so many steps back should we continue to lie about our progress with hallucinations and fantasies in hopes of obtaining power.

In the words of Spider-Man: “With great power comes great responsibility.” If you can’t assume responsibility, you don’t deserve the power or anything remotely related to it.