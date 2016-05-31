Man Poisoning Produce Should Provide Wake-Up Call

A Michigan man was arrested for an bizarre alleged crime. He’s been accused of spraying poisonous chemicals on produce and other foods out in the open at a number of grocery stores in Ann Arbor.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Michigan Health Department are looking to whether anyone, at all, has suffered any symptoms whatsoever from the alleged incident(s).

Authorities believe the unidentified suspect targeted at least three grocery stores in the past two weeks: Whole Foods, Meijer and Plum Market. Law enforcement officials are also now trying to determine whether he victimized other stores with his toxic mixture of hand-cleaner, water and Tomcat mice poison. (Yahoo!)

First thing’s first: if the guy turns out to be convicted, what could possibly to commit such a heinous act? It really befuddles, bewilders, and boggles my mind that someone would openly (or secretly, for whatever that’s worth) poison the very food we buy in order to live.

I’m not advocating for a death penalty because that’s way too harsh, but this guy needs more than a slap on the wrist.

“What if he’s been doing this for weeks, or months, or even years, and just suddenly someone saw him?” one concerned citizen said. “Makes you think about everything you buy all the time.” (Yahoo!)

It sure makes you think, doesn’t it? I extend major kudos and congratulations to the public and media in releasing pictures of the alleged suspect. This speaks volumes to the greatness of what people can do when they’re not so into themselves on a daily basis.

Secondly, and conversely, into what kind of society have we evolved? This technology-crazed world in which we live provides us with lots of lights, sounds, and feelings that will leave us impressed all day and night long.

We’ve become zombies by our own accord. I’m not one to say that I don’t engage in a little zombie-play. I say this not in light resembling any variation of The Walking Dead. As a society, we look lifeless and are in a hypnotic trance that seems indestructible.

I’m not saying we are able to look at every detail in the books we write or the pictures we paint/draw. What we need to do though is take those headphones off, put the phone down and pay attention to the direction where we are headed. I’m not saying I examine everything I buy to the fullest extent, but I like to think that I look at the fresh food I buy in the store.

Some people lazily pick up their groceries, whether with their lists or not. When they get home and find out they grabbed an odd-looking head of lettuce, some bruised strawberries, or an already-peeled onion, it requires an extra trip to the store and back.

Unbeknownst to them, they may not be aware what this potential criminal did to their food.

I’m not saying this guy tampered all food, but the crime itself is quite the alarm to me as a consumer. I want to take any and every effort to inspect my food before I buy it, and not just for health reasons and nutritional facts. I will be a little more diligent when I shop at all stores, and not just grocery stores for my kale and Brussel sprouts.