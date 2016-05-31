Budweiser Changes Name to “America,” and I’m Okay with It

It seemed to be only a matter of time before the “America” title was going to be promoted like crazy.

This 2016 presidential election has been nothing short of controversial, insane, and desensitizing. Adding to the mayhem, the biggest brewery in the entire United States is changing the name of their core beer for the duration of the election season.

Anheuser-Busch announced Tuesday that the company is replacing the Budweiser logo with “America” on its 12-oz. cans and bottles this summer. The cans of patriotic nectar will be available May 23 through the November election and aim “to inspire drinkers to celebrate America and Budweiser’s shared values of freedom and authenticity.” (USA Today)

I give this two beers up for Budweiser. It’s a great way to salute the values we share in the United States of America. Especially when it’s culturally known that Memorial Day is “the official start of summer,” what better way for Budweiser to get in on the action and increase their sales? It’s a great marketing idea and I can’t praise them enough.

What I think is interesting is I don’t think this will help their sales in a significant way, but it certainly will get customers to buy it anyway. I’m not saying it can’t happen, but my gut is telling me that Budweiser is as American as it gets. This goes with baseball, Twinkies, fast food, guns, and red Solo cups.

Another aspect of this marketing attempt is the effect it could have on the Summer Olympics, the upcoming NFL season, and the baseball season throughout the regular season and playoffs. Let’s not forget that the St. Louis Cardinals play in Busch Stadium, and the American headquarters for Budweiser is in St. Louis. As I stated earlier, Budweiser screams America.

What are your thoughts? Do you think this is a good move? What could Budweiser (or Anheuser-Busch, for that matter) done differently? Is it worth noting that Budweiser’s vice president made an interesting comment in announcing this news?

“We are embarking on what should be the most patriotic summer that this generation has ever seen,” Marques said in a statement. (USA Today)

There are many differing views on what patriotism is defined as. What matters in the end is that Budweiser should not be excoriated for an attempt like this. This presidential election is causing all kinds of friction between friends, family and those we do not know personally.

Budweiser is trying to take advantage of the idea that we may disagree on a number of issues, especially on who we want to lead our great country. We should enjoy a good beverage while having these debates.

P.S. Please remember to always drink responsibly.