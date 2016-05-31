“Cheerleader Effect” is Proof of Exorbitant Waste of Taxpayer Money

Taxpayer money is a precious and delicate topic with many of us private citizens. Most of us who work in the private sector are really concerned and curious as to where our taxes go. Whether it’s to our schools or fixing the roads or somewhere in between, we want to make sure our hard-earned money isn’t wasted.

That being said, a new report shows that two assistant professors at University of California San Diego spent a $1.1 million federal grant to determine whether the “cheerleader effect” was a reality as opposed to a fantasy.

If you are unaware as to what the “cheerleader effect” is, please allow me to break it down for you. As it was so aptly described in the TV show How I Met Your Mother, Barney Stinson (portrayed by Neil Patrick Harris) described the idea of women are far more attractive in a group than by themselves.

It’s a pretty funny bit, but that’s beside the point of what I’m trying to convey here.

We hear countless stories on a weekly basis of a combination of government overreach as well as wasteful government spending. How is this story any different? I agree with U.S. Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in stating how grossly a waste this study was.

However, one word he used in stating his dissent was that we need to be more “careful” in how we use taxpayer money. I’m not so sure that “careful” is the word at all when handling this.

Common sense is no longer common (may it rest in everlasting peace). Stricter guidelines must be created and those who hand out grants must be more cogent in determining who deserves these precious funds.

Is it a hilarious bit? Absolutely. The writers and creators of How I Met Your Mother created some interesting pop culture discussions.

Does it make one think more about how attractive a woman really is? Sure. It doesn’t necessarily mean that you should judge a book by its cover. However, I think most adults (I use that term loosely) are smart enough to determine that this money is a waste of time and brain cells.

It really makes me wonder which ideas the National Science Foundation rejected in the first place before giving $1.1 million to these two assistant professors at UCSD.