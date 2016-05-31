Science Delivers Arbitrary Results in Driving While High on Weed

First and foremost, driving while under the influence of alcohol is never a good idea. I think most common-sense adults understand that. If you think you’ve had a few, please call a cab or have a friend/family member pick you up. It’s going to save you a boatload of money and embarrassment in the long run.

That being said, science has proven that it can detect how present alcohol is in your blood stream. However, science may have finally failed (at least for the first time in my lifetime) as they’ve found useless data to determine that driving high is as dangerous as driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Blood tests that try to quantify marijuana use are in fact useless at assessing how impaired a driver is, according to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. In other words, the study found that people with low blood amounts of THC—or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive component of pot—may still act as if they’re really stoned. On the other hand, some people may have THC measurements off the charts yet still act normally. (ARS Technica)

Now, I understand that the levels of THC and other ingredients in marijuana are much stronger and more potent these days as opposed to 30-40 years ago. I’m not personally advocating for marijuana use.

Many people use marijuana for recreational or medicinal purposes and I’m not one to tell them what they should or shouldn’t do. Like the article states, there is a definite need to deter from driving while high or drunk.

Law enforcement should use a combination of behavior and psychological tests to assess whether drivers who use marijuana are safe to drive. (ARS Technica)

Police officers have a lot on their plates on a daily basis. This seems rather tough to handle. I’m an outsider looking in to this world of a law enforcement officer.

Do we drive 2,000-pound machines of steel that could potentially injure or, God forbid, kill someone? Yes. That’s no surprise to anyone. It seems ridiculous to think that smoking a joint, visually speaking, is similar to someone vaping or smoking a cigarette while driving.

However, tobacco use certainly doesn’t have the same effect as THC in the blood when it comes to impaired driving.

Yes, I understand that there’s also a report that the number of fatal car crashes linked to marijuana have increased recently. We must do what we can to be better drivers.

Are people who drive the other vehicles on the road in our control? Not at all. We can only hope they drive with relatively the same tact as us on a daily basis. Accidents will happen, but I sure hope (as well as you) that we are as sober as we can be while operating heavy machinery.