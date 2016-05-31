$63M High-School Football Stadium to Be Built in Texas

As if more shade needs to be thrown at the San Diego Chargers. The team has failed to get a brand-spanking-new multi-use stadium here in America’s Finest City for the better part of 15 years. Now, a small town close near Dallas, Texas, has just approved a referendum for their own state-of-the-art stadium.

Voters in McKinney, Tex., have given the go-ahead to spend nearly $63 million on building a high school football stadium after months of contentious debate in the suburb north of Dallas. (New York Times)

I want to take a moment and say something: this entry is not about the Chargers. I may knock them countless times about their refusal to pay for a new stadium with their own money. This is not about the fact that they threatened to leave over the years.

This is more about the fact that humans all across the country have different perspectives. When they vote and use their voice (within the legal limits) to get new things, I want to reward that.

That being said, I send my big congratulations to the city of McKinney, Texas. The people wanted a new stadium and they’re willing to use their tax dollars to pay for a top-of-the-line stadium. Go for it! You don’t have much to lose.

If I were them, I’d consult Jerry Jones and/or the person who designed AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys.

In a vote on May 7, nearly two-thirds of McKinney residents endorsed a$220 million school bond measure that included plans for the stadium, along with a number of renovations and other projects. “It’s something our community will look at with great pride when they come down Highway 121,” Mr. McDaniel, the superintendent, said in March,according to The Dallas Morning News. The district plans to have the stadium ready to host the first kickoff in 2017. (New York Times)

Football is a religion in Texas and all across the southern and midwestern regions of the United States. West coast football fans can only dream of what it must feel like to be a football fan in Texas, Nebraska, Alabama, and elsewhere.

Additionally, if you’ve ever seen the movie or TV show Friday Night Lights, you know that high-school football, in particular, is sacred in the Lone Star State. Businesses close early on Fridays and some employers let their employees leave relatively early to catch the big game in their respective town on time.

It’s quite impressive if you ask me.

The plan polarized McKinney residents and led to the creation of rival political action committees. In debates and online comment threads, opponents argued that it represented a misplaced priority on sports over academics. (New York Times)

Now, this always happens with local governments and city councils looking to spend money to pass propositions and plans for whatever the reason may be. Political action committees, in my opinion, are ridiculous and go to great lengths to spoil the hopes and dreams for the other side.

I can understand why the “misplaced priority” of sports over academics is a hot-button issue. Many schools face that all across the country as well, and it cannot be stated enough.

You can knock the idea of so much money being spent on a football stadium, and other projects/renovations. By all means, go for it. I’m not stopping you.

What matters in the end is if you didn’t have a say in voting for it, it doesn’t matter and McKinney residents are looking forward to an 18,000-seat behemoth to call their new home come Fall 2017.