Good Ol’ Fashioned Rangers-Blue Jays Two-Step Donnybrook

We are humans. We make mistakes. We remember those mistakes, if they truly are worth remembering.

Sunday in Arlington, Texas, was no different and everything was left out on the field between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

You might remember the infamous bat-flip from Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista. He hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the 7th inning of Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Rangers. Toronto would go on to win the series, but the bad blood from the bat-flip was omnipresent.

The Rangers have had that on their mind since October 14, 2015.

Flash forward to Sunday’s matinee match-up. Bautista was beaned by a Rangers pitcher to lead off the 8th inning. “Joey Bats” wasn’t too thrilled by what had just transpired, but he licked his chops and moved to first base. Teammate Justin Smoak hits a ground ball to third base, starting what was going to be a textbook double play. Bautista took it upon himself to retaliate by sliding late and hard into second baseman Rougned Odor.

Odor took offense at Bautista’s aggressiveness and shoved him, which prompted a fight between the two and inciting a bench-clearing brawl, melee, donnybrook, brouhaha, and any other synonym you can associate with it.

The moment that gave this game more of the spotlight, if not all it, was an “Odor-ous” right hook that slammed into the iron jaw of Bautista.