Two Paws Up for Miramar College & The S.D. Humane Society

I have been a college student. I know what it’s like to cram for my final exams. It was most certainly one of the most stressful times of my young adult life, especially during the year of my impending graduation.

It helped better prepare me for the even more intimidating yet great moments of my adult life. I didn’t need outside help, minus caffeine and a decent amount of sleep despite how contradictory those sound together.

A local community college here in San Diego is helping students grip with the stress of finals by getting a “helping paw” from the San Diego Humane Society.

Students feeling the stress of finals week will be able to relax with the help of therapy dogs at Miramar College this week. To assist the college students, Love on a Leash and San Diego Humane Society are teaming up to bring their therapy dogs to campus. They’ll be available Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Counselors will be roaming around campus with the dogs to make sure students are okay and to help reduce stress, Steve Quis, Miramar College spokesman said. (FOX 5 San Diego)

I don’t like to give too much flack to college students. They truly have enough on their plate. They, or their parents, are paying up the wazoo to attend these public colleges and universities. Books, room, board, food and drink, among others, are that much more expensive with each year that passes.

Some teachers out there choose to grade their students’ papers and assignments according to their subjective views, whether it pertains to history, political science, or what have you.

Keep in mind that this is not a shot at local community colleges due to their relatively affordable terms.

That being said, I’m okay with this use of taxpayer funds to help these students. They’ve been indoctrinated for 2-8 years (depending on your pace and life circumstances) to think that getting a bachelor’s degree is the most important step in their young-adult life.

This will help you become more employable in the real world. This will help you get where you need to be in life. What they don’t know is that there’s much more to life than college.

There will be dissenters out there who disagree with this move by Miramar College. There will be those who feel that students need to be stressed out to understand what life is really all about. That’s fine. I’m okay with that.

I also look at those who may have a particular “emotional distress”-type condition. This could certainly help them cope with the fear of failing that class and not being able to graduate. Is everyone needing a dog to cope with finals week? Not necessarily, and you don’t have to engage with the dogs if you don’t want to.

I’m not saying that I’m a medical doctor who could pinpoint who deserves to have a dog help reduce their stress. But, before you judge the situation, consider the positives that can outweigh the negatives when it’s all said and done.