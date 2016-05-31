Just What We Need: The Government Making Our Grocery Lists

The Islamic State, al-Qaeda, world hunger, homelessness, immigration reform, the dwindling economy, education/Common Core, and even the voice of the American people… These are all issues that are in dire need of fixing.

This is a reminder because our federal government is 1) sticking their noses where they don’t belong, and 2) they have solved all the United States’ problems. This has led them to creating a program on how to make a a grocery list.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday tweeted out a link to a webpage that encourages people to think about the food they need for the week, make a list and then shop for that food at a store. (Washington Examiner)

What really makes laugh above all else is the simple language the government tries to use in conveying their purpose for this program. It’s as if the Department of Agriculture is trying to dumb themselves down, which ironic in and of itself, in order to persuade American citizens to participate.

“Look in your freezer, cabinets and refrigerator,” it said. “Make a note of what you currently have on hand.” It also suggests people “use a worksheet” to keep track of it all, and to “think about your schedule” when it comes to planning which meals to cook on which nights. “Choose meals you can prepare easily on your busiest days,” it said. “Save recipes that take longer for days off.” The site links to other pages such as “make a grocery list,” “save more at the store” and “shop smart to fill your cart.” (Washington Examiner)

I understand that everyone’s lives are busy for different reasons. I understand that we have to delegate responsibilities within our own families in order for everyone to be happy. I get that. I really do.

However, it has to take some dire circumstances to enlist the federal government for help to plan your weekly meals. You do the best you can. No week is going to be perfect. There are always extenuating circumstances that surface in which you have no control.

That’s what we do best as a culture and as a society. We adapt as time evolves. It’s not that hard, but again, not everything is going to be perfect.

Not everyone is aware of this fact, but when you go shopping for food at your local grocery store, you should shop from the perimeter. Stay away from the inside and corresponding aisles. That’s where a lot of the high-fat, high-sodium, high-anything contents reign supreme.

Kids are not as understanding as adults on what food is good for them. All they want is what tastes good in their eyes and according to their palette.

There are also grown adults, at least I think, who choose to eat what they want and they’ll live their lives as they see fit. Go you! Don’t let me stand in the way of your happiness. It’s just outrageous that the federal government feels compelled to exude their superiority.

Perhaps we should continue valiant attempts in providing alternatives in how we eat and how much healthier lives we can live. However, what good is it going to do if those who oppose said alternatives won’t budge and will continue on doing what they do? Absolutely no good whatsoever.

It’s neither my nor the government’s business on what you eat in your own home.