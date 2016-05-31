Quit Demanding Something That Doesn’t Remotely Affect You

Students at California State University, Los Angeles are desperate for your help. They need some coping with the fact that someone of conservative values and beliefs spoke at their university. This does not sit well with them.

These students admit they were not in attendance of said speech. Did I also mention that this speech happened three months prior to the uproar taking place?

“On February 25th, our campus experienced immense hurt and trauma,” states the description for the event.” (National Review)

Okay, regardless if you know who Ben Shapiro is or not, this is absolutely laughable. It doesn’t matter whether a liberal Democrat or a conservative Republican made a speech at a university. It’s irrelevant what the topic was that the speaker may have discussed.

What were we taught when we were children by our parents? We shouldn’t assume that we’re entitled to anything at all. Everything comes at a price.

Of course, one of the longest-running jokes of all-time is that there are two certainties in life: death and taxes. Pardon my morbid curiosity, but do we have an entitlement to our lives? Yes, we do, but with one caveat: You must be willing to take control of it.

You cannot control anyone else but yourself. If you feel you must stay away from speech that could be considered traumatic, disparaging and hurtful toward you, then you’re free to feel that way.

However, you have absolutely zero right to demand that someone else take care of you, especially as an adult. If you want to run home to your parents because you’re feeling this way, by all means, do so.

What you must understand is that if you weren’t at the event of the aforementioned speech that caused you to suffer from “immense hurt and trauma,” then you have no right to complain.

It’s much like if you choose to stay at home and not vote for the next President of the United States or the next big proposition on your local ballot, you have no right to complain. This sense of entitlement for anyone is becoming more of the epidemic that we need to destroy.

Obesity, homelessness, economic struggles, and others can take a back seat for a moment. Friends and family of mine have worked their butts off to achieve whatever they success they’ve accumulated. They deserve respect for putting in the hard work and getting down in the trenches with the rest of the competition.

Why do we even bother to recognize these claims by these millennials? When did we remove shame, ridicule and mockery from the English language or from the application toward others?

This reminds me of what comedians like Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld have said about performing on college campuses. The tiniest of insults or cracks toward anyone of any variety is met with excoriation and hate to the highest degree.

Speaking of comedians… How do you think they succeed in their profession? Better yet, how do you think they perfect their craft and make the best of jokes? They provide observational humor and insult others.

It’s all about context. You go look up on YouTube or somewhere on the Internet and listen to some of the best comedians in the world and look at how they deliver jokes.

Perhaps, I might be on to something here. Is there the tiniest of possibilities that those who oppose these people who cause them trauma and hurt are incapable of laughing at all?

I know we all learned at some point in our infancy how to laugh. It seems inconceivable but it’s far from far-fetched to think that nobody can laugh anymore, especially on our college campuses.

Most millennials can’t hack it in today’s world. That’s not to say that they’re royally screwed. Is it completely their fault? No. Social media has become the norm of how news and information are shared.

There’s no real way to discern what’s fact and what’s fiction. Millennials and further generations, should this continue, will suffer greatly and not be able to function as human beings were born and bred to be.