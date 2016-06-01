Baylor University Needs Some Serious Damage Control

The football program at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, has become one of the biggest highlight reels in the entire country every season for the past 10 years or so.

I’ve certainly enjoyed the high-octane offense the Big 12 representative puts up every single campaign during my adult life. However, the university has not been on the radar for a long time. Now, the program and the university as a whole faces a big knockout punch from which we hope they’re able to recover.

Kenneth W. Starr…was removed as president of Baylor University on Thursday after an investigation found the university mishandled accusations of sexual assault against football players. The university also fired the football coach, Art Briles, whose ascendant program brought in millions of dollars in revenue but was dogged by accusations of sexual assault committed by its players…” (The New York Times)

Tangentially-speaking, a buddy of mine quipped ever so well when this story first broke across the headline news world:

@RadioMikeP3 – I guess #Baylor was a football school 1st and Baptist School 2nd #Art Briles

This could not be more correct. In this day and age where every single action we take and every single step we take on this planet is under the greatest degree of scrutiny, what did Baylor University and its football program think it was going to do? How did anyone think they could sweep accusations under the rug and nobody would notice? We live in a complex society where those who allege such acts of chicanery are often vilified, and rightfully so.

What I contemplate and go back and forth between when reading stories like this is, “If someone was profoundly and truly sorry for whatever they did or didn’t do, why did they do it in the first place?” I’ve been the purveyor of “what goes around comes around,” but also the idea that “if you were truly sorry, then you shouldn’t have made that mistake in the first place.”

When you’re dealing with sexual assault accusations, whether on the professional or collegiate levels (and even in the regular world), you must treat such allegations with the utmost importance.

A man like Kenneth Starr, should be persecuted relentlessly. The irony is quite rich. This is the same man who went after former president Bill Clinton during his scandal when he was accused of having an affair with a then-intern named Monica Lewinsky.

You would also think that the university would’ve understood that doing everything they could to avoid controversies is not the way to go after what happened 13 years ago.

“The university experienced one of the worst college sports scandals ever after a men’s basketball player murdered a teammate in 2003, with a subsequent investigation revealing drug use and payments to players, resulting in harsh N.C.A.A. penalties.”

NCAA penalties should be the least of Baylor’s concerns. If you’re going to project yourself as an institution of higher learning, especially with religious foundations, then you should put yourself in the shoes of complainants that accuse your football players, let alone your students, of such misconduct.

Baylor should be ashamed of themselves. I’m heavily against anyone trying to rape and sexually assault another human being. It’s an act that should have you prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. However, when are we going to stop allowing stupidity, such as covering up allegations, to be protected by the law for whatever legal reasons that exist?