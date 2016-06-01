What’s the Biggest Factor in the Cincinnati Gorilla Story?

A gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo was shot and killed by the zookeepers after they saw the primate aimlessly swing around a 4-year-old boy after the child fell over the barrier and into the exhibit.

Some blame the parents for not watching their kid. Some blame the zoo for holding a wild animal in captivity. Some are calling for #JusticeforHarambe.

Join AM 760’s Brett Winterble as he interacted with the listeners and how they felt if the gorilla should have been fatally shot or not.

Get caught up on the conversation below!

Gorilla - Part 1 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/06/Gorilla-1-.mp3

Gorilla - Part 2 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/06/Gorilla-2-.mp3

Gorilla - Part 3 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/06/Gorilla-3-.mp3