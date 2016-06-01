Terrorist Insurance Payouts, Syrian Refugees, & Local Democrat Registration Booms

Feds Move to Block Payout from San Bernardino Terrorists Life Insurance Policy

The federal government is suing to stop the family of San Bernardino shooter Syed Rizwan Farook from collecting more than $250,000 in life insurance payments from his death. In a complaint seeking the seizure of the money Tuesday, the government alleges that the proceeds from Farook’s two policies are derived from a terrorist act.

U.S. Increases Syrian Refugees by 130% in One Month

The number of Syrian refugees admitted into the United States jumped to 1,037 during May – an increase of 130 percent over the previous month – but the proportion of Christians among them remains miniscule: two Christians (0.19 percent) compared to 1,035 Muslims.

San Diego Democrat Registration is Booming

Tens of thousands of locals are registering to vote for the first time, and the biggest chunk of them are Democrats. In fact, the Dems are about 32,000 voters ahead of the Republicans countywide when it comes to new voters. Statewide, a political analyst says, 65 percent of newly registered voters are under 35. But of those who’ve already voted, just 10 percent are under 35. “It’s looking a lot more like we would expect of a traditional primary, and not yet looking like groundbreaking turnout the way it is in registration,” the analyst said.

- Brett Winterble

