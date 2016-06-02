AM 760 KFMB's coverage of Hillary Clinton's San Diego visit

SAN DIEGO (AM 760 KFMB) - The Mike Slater Show’s Miles Himmel was at Balboa Park Thursday, June 2 for Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s national security address.
Here is some of his coverage:
A little different energy compared to the Donald Trump rally last Friday. pic.twitter.com/PuQdgrRNhR— AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016
A much more controlled event for @HillaryClinton. About 200 in the crowd to this invite only event.— AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016
"Donald Trump's ideas are dangerous and incoherent." -@HillaryClinton— AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016
"If I weren't in this race I would be doing everything possible to not allow Donald Trump to become president." @HillaryClinton— AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016
"I don't understand Donald's fascination with dictators." @HillaryClinton— AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016
#Hillary on @realDonaldTrump: "leave it to psychiatrists to explain his affection for tyrants,"— AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016
A look outside the Prado. #HillaryClinton. https://t.co/rRdCZDk6hJ pic.twitter.com/VlRnSBEtnx— AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016
Group of Hillary supporters outside. pic.twitter.com/ehAvGiSVDw— AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016