AM 760 KFMB's coverage of Hillary Clinton's San Diego visit

SAN DIEGO (AM 760 KFMB) - The Mike Slater Show’s Miles Himmel was at Balboa Park Thursday, June 2 for Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s national security address.

Here is some of his coverage:



A little different energy compared to the Donald Trump rally last Friday. pic.twitter.com/PuQdgrRNhR — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016

A much more controlled event for @HillaryClinton. About 200 in the crowd to this invite only event. — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016

"Donald Trump's ideas are dangerous and incoherent." -@HillaryClinton — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016

"If I weren't in this race I would be doing everything possible to not allow Donald Trump to become president." @HillaryClinton — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016

"I don't understand Donald's fascination with dictators." @HillaryClinton — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016

#Hillary on @realDonaldTrump: "leave it to psychiatrists to explain his affection for tyrants," — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) June 2, 2016