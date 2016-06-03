Gang members and democrats attack Trump backers in San Jose

About those Jobs Numbers

The U.S. created just 38,000 new jobs in May and hiring in the prior two months was weaker than originally reported, casting doubt on whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later in June. The number of new jobs was the smallest the economy has created since the fall of 2010.

Gang Members and Democrats Attack Trump backers in SJ

Donald Trump's rally in San Jose Thursday night was marred by violence by anti-Trump supporters, who targeted the event's attendees and police. Trump's foes surrounded the San Jose Convention Center, where scuffles broke out between them and Trump supporters. Some of the altercations were physical, resulting in bloody injuries

Felons in Jail to Vote in CA Elections in November?

California lawmakers seem intent on making Sacramento the place where reasonable reforms, much like runaway trains, jump the tracks. In that no-speed-limit spirit Tuesday, the California Assembly voted 41-37 to allow convicted felons to vote in jail. (Yes, you read that correctly.) If Assembly Bill 2466 becomes law, the American Civil Liberties Union estimates that 50,000 adults will be able to vote behind bars. The state doesn’t trust these people on the streets, but they are welcome in the voting booth.

DOJ Hiding Illegals who are getting Amnesty

The strangest claim made by the Justice Department is that Hanen’s order to produce a state-by-state list of all of the illegal aliens unlawfully granted deferrals would "breach the confidence of these individuals (and of others who submit information to USCIS) in the privacy of such records." An affidavit filed by León Rodriguez, the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services at the Department of Homeland Security, claims this would violate the internal privacy policy of DHS even though he admits the federal Privacy Act "does not apply to non-U.S. persons." Not only does the Privacy Act not apply to "non-U.S. persons" (Illegal aliens), but federal law (8 U.S.C. §1373) specifically requires the federal government to provide "citizenship or immigration status" information on any individual in response "to an inquiry by a federal, state, or local government agency." And this requirement applies “notwithstanding any other provision of federal, state, or local law."

Brett Winterble

