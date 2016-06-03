Chula Vista 4th Fest

Free July 4th fireworks at the U.S. Olympic Training Center, set to a custom soundtrack heard on 760AM.
After an 8 year absence, July 4th Fireworks are back in Chula Vista!
Brought to you by San Diego Acura Dealers and AM 760 KFMB!
Gates to the USOTC open at 6PM for public viewing. Free, open to the public, all ages. No alcohol allowed. $10 parking fee.
Nearby Mountain View Park is open all day and a great viewing location, AND where the radio stations will be set up to play the soundtrack for spectators.