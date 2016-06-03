AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Chula Vista 4th Fest

Chula Vista 4th Fest

AM 760 KFMB, San Diego Acura Dealers, and the City of Chula Vista present Chula Vista 4th Fest!

Free July 4th fireworks at the U.S. Olympic Training Center, set to a custom soundtrack heard on 760AM.

After an 8 year absence, July 4th Fireworks are back in Chula Vista!

Brought to you by San Diego Acura Dealers and AM 760 KFMB!

Date: Monday, July 4

Viewing Locations:

  1. US Olympic Training Center 2800 Olympic Pkwy, Chula Vista, CA 91915
  2. Mountain Hawk Park 1475 Lake Crest Dr, Chula Vista, CA 91915
  3. New Hope Community Church 2720 Olympic Pkwy, Chula Vista, CA 91915

Fireworks start at 9:00PM

Gates to the USOTC open at 6PM for public viewing. Free, open to the public, all ages. No alcohol allowed. $10 parking fee.

Nearby Mountain View Park is open all day and a great viewing location, AND where the radio stations will be set up to play the soundtrack for spectators.
 


