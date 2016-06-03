AM 760 KFMB, San Diego Acura Dealers, and the City of Chula Vista present Chula Vista 4th Fest!

Free July 4th fireworks at the U.S. Olympic Training Center, set to a custom soundtrack heard on 760AM.

After an 8 year absence, July 4th Fireworks are back in Chula Vista!

Brought to you by San Diego Acura Dealers and AM 760 KFMB!

Date: Monday, July 4

Viewing Locations:

Fireworks start at 9:00PM

Gates to the USOTC open at 6PM for public viewing. Free, open to the public, all ages. No alcohol allowed. $10 parking fee.

Nearby Mountain View Park is open all day and a great viewing location, AND where the radio stations will be set up to play the soundtrack for spectators.

