Sharks and Newts and Hillary Oh My!

SHAAAAARK! Sharks show up on the Coast Again

A two-mile stretch of Orange County shoreline remains closed after several large sharks were spotted. A sheriff's helicopter crew saw the sharks off Sunset Beach in the city of Huntington Beach on Sunday afternoon. The sharks were estimated to be at least 8 feet long and 150 yards from shore.

Read more here >>>



Gingrich: Trump attacks on ‘Mexican’ SD Judge a Huge Mistake

"He is an American. Period. When you come to America, you get to become an American, and Trump, who has grandparents who came to the U.S., should understand this as much as anybody," he said.

Read more here >>>



Yet another book by a Secret Service Agent details Hillary Clinton’s Unstable, Violent Side

Gary Byrne, who was posted outside the Oval Office when Bill Clinton was president, portrays Hillary as too “erratic, uncontrollable and occasionally violent” to become leader of the free world, according to advance promotional materials exclusively obtained by Page Six. The allegations from Byrne, a 29-year veteran of the military and federal law enforcement, threaten to derail her campaign days before she is expected to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination.

Read more here >>>



D-DAY By the Numbers

Read more here >>>

