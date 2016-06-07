It's Primary Day - go vote but remember the dead may outvote you

"So-called dead" voters are having an impact in California

CBS 2 compared millions of voting records from the California Secretary of State’s office with death records from the Social Security Administration and found hundreds of so-called dead voters, according to investigative reporter David Goldstein. "Specifically, 265 in Southern California and a vast majority of them, 215, in Los Angeles County alone." The voters are genuinely dead, but others are voting in their names, often through vote-by-mail.

Read more here >>>



US Senators Won’t Get us Off RUSSIAN Rocket Engines

The Pentagon’s reliance on Russian rocket engines will be at the center of a debate this week in the Senate when lawmakers take up a bill to authorize the 2017 U.S. defense budget. Senator John McCain, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is proposing to phase out America’s reliance on the Russian rocket engines.

Read more here >>>



US Military To Rely on Abu Dhabi Chipmaker

The Pentagon has decided to rely on an Abu Dhabi-owned company to supply the most advanced microchips used in U.S. spy satellites, missiles and combat jets. A senior U.S. Defense Department official said in an interview that the Pentagon has reached a seven-year agreement with Globalfoundries Inc., one of the big four global chip makers, to supply the microchips. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Read more here >>>



Hackers are Spamming ISIS Members with Porn

Online hackers are spamming ISIS supporters on Twitter by following them with THOUSANDS of graphic porn accounts. The accounts, known as 'pornbots', feature nothing but graphic sexual images and are automatically generated, but almost never tweet and therefore cannot be deleted as spam.

Read more here >>>



Harry Reid Trying to Engineer Warren as VP in a move to put Garland on Supreme Court

Should Warren be elected vice president under these circumstances, however, there is an unusual gambit Democrats could use to place a Democratic president’s nominee on the Supreme Court. The 20th Amendment provides that “the terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January,” but “the terms of Senators and Representatives” end “at noon on the 3d day of January.” Thus, there will be a 17 day period when Barack Obama will still be president, and Elizabeth Warren could potentially be both a sitting U.S. senator and vice president-elect.

If the Senate were evenly divided during this period, outgoing Vice President Joe Biden’s tie-breaking vote would give Democrats an effective majority during these 17 days — and Obama would retain the power to keep Garland’s nomination before the Senate. Assuming no defections from within the Democratic caucus, the Senate could confirm Garland in the final days of Obama’s presidency.

Read more here >>>

