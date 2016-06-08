Election results are in, Obamacare and part-time employment, Harris v Sanchez

Faulconer Rolls to Big Win
Kevin Faulconer has won reelection as San Diego's mayor, collecting nearly 60 percent of the vote with nearly two-thirds of the precincts counted. Former Assemblywoman Lori Saldana trailed with 22.46 percent, and ex-Councilman Ed Harris gained 19.34 percent.
Kamala Harris to Face Loretta Sanchez in November GOP Locked Out
Obamacare Drives Hundreds of Thousands from Full Time Work
In a research note sent out Wednesday, bank economist Alec Phillips concluded that "the evidence suggests that the [Affordable Care Act] has at least modestly elevated involuntary part-time employment." He wrote that a "few hundred thousand" workers may have had their hours cut or been forced to take part-time jobs because of the law.
New IISIS Kill List Targets Thousands of Americans
Most of the names and the accompanying addresses listed appear to belong to people in the United States, Australia, and Canada. Out of 7,848 people identified as being in the U.S. alone, 1,445 were listed as having addresses in California, 643 in Florida, 341 in Washington, 333 in Texas, 331 in Illinois, and 290 in New York. Another 312 names and addresses allegedly belong to people in Canada, while 69 allegedly belong to people in Australia. Another 39 are affiliated with the U.K. and the rest are listed with addresses in Belgium, Brazil, China, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, New Zealand, South Korea, Sweden and Trinidad and Tobago.
AP Reporters Face Threats from Bernie Backers
Danny Spriggs, the AP's vice president for global security, said some reporters have received angry emails, social media messages and phone calls after the AP declared Hillary Clinton the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
