Is 2016 The Year of the Third Party?

With Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump positioning themselves for a showdown in November. Never before have two more unlikable candidates clinched the presidential nominations of the two major political parties.

Does that mean this could finally be the year that a third party candidate is taken seriously?

Jack and Joe discuss the never ending presidential race with Ron Meyer of RedAlertPolitics. Ron offers up insight on Trump's judge obsession, the Bernie Vs. Hillary feud, and why it's looking more and more like neither party wants to unite around their candidate.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17295.mp3