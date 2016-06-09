Fat bodies, body cameras, Common Core & abortion

Carlsbad PD to Employ Body Cameras

Can we outfit the criminals with them too? Following a final vote of confidence from city leaders, the Carlsbad Police Department Wednesday began completing arrangements to fully equip the agency's sworn personnel with uniform-worn cameras.

Eat A Salad! Obesity Emerges as New Crisis Seven Years After Michele Obama Wrecked School Lunches

One report finds that 35 percent of men and 40 percent of women were obese as of 2014, the most recent year for which data were available. The other says that 17 percent of children and teens were obese as well, including nearly six percent who were morbidly obese.

Oops—Efforts to Naturalize Voters Didn't Happen

Applications for citizenship are up just 6.6 percent compared to the same period in 2012, according to the latest data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and actual approvals are down slightly. Groups say the numbers don’t jibe with the intensity they’re detecting when they hold citizenship workshops, and they’re hoping when all is said and done, the numbers will be higher.

Trump Doesn’t Have a Latino Problem

Based on big data analysis over the last 30 days as of June 1st, Trump reports 37 percent of Hispanic positive sentiment versus 41 percent for Clinton. Surprisingly, the candidates tie in negative sentiment across Hispanics at 38 percent, discounting the fact that Latinos default as Democrats or are completely turned off by Trump’s off-color comments. After all, over 50 percent of Latinos identify as political independents.

Is Common Core Selling Abortion to High School Students?

If you’re not a fan of Common Core in America’s school system, this isn’t going to make you feel any better about this highly controversial curriculum. It’s really nothing less than an attempt to indoctrinate your children or grandchildren on the issue of abortion.

