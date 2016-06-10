AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Do-or-Die for the Second Amendment?

The Brett Winterble Show

Do-or-Die for the Second Amendment?

Posted: Updated:

In the lawsuit Peruta v. San Diego, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Californians are not allowed to have concealed-carry weapons out in public. According to the plaintiff, and many citizens in favor of the Second Amendment, this verdict is a major violation of our Constitutional right to bear arms.

AM 760 KFMB's Brett Winterble set the stage and he had a slew of his listeners voice their opinion on what this ruling means to them as an individual and in the grand scheme of things.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.