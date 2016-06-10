Do-or-Die for the Second Amendment?

In the lawsuit Peruta v. San Diego, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Californians are not allowed to have concealed-carry weapons out in public. According to the plaintiff, and many citizens in favor of the Second Amendment, this verdict is a major violation of our Constitutional right to bear arms.

AM 760 KFMB's Brett Winterble set the stage and he had a slew of his listeners voice their opinion on what this ruling means to them as an individual and in the grand scheme of things.