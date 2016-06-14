Brett Winterble & Bubba the Love Sponge's Orlando Tragedy Follow-up

On the heels of the deadliest mass shooting in American history, there are many questions being asked. From gun control and improving investigations of suspects by the FBI, to ridiculous rhetoric being thrown around like a dog's chewing toy, the tragedy in Orlando has certainly shed light on areas that desperately need improvement.

One man fatally shot 50 people and injured many others at a gay nightclub in Orlando late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. The Islamic State has already claimed responsibility for the attack.

AM 760's Brett Winterble was a guest on Bubba the Love Sponge's radio program, which is based out of Tampa, Florida. Brett touched on the ins and outs of what the government is planning to do regarding gun control and how the FBI might need stricter guidelines when opening an investigation on particular individuals.

Get caught up on their conversation below!

