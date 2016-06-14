Trump Needs to Focus, Questions About Orlando Attacker, and Bosa Holds Out

Trump Needs to Get His Act Together -- Hillary Leads by 7%

According to an NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll, Clinton leads the presumptive Republican nominee by 7 points: 49 percent to 42 percent. The former secretary of state, who led Trump by just 4 points a week ago, gained 3 percentage points in the new poll. This gain can be attributed to an increase in support among moderates, men and white voters.

A Gun Control Fight With Hillary Could Benefit Him in a Debate

Nearly half of white working-class Democrats think it’s more important to protect gun rights than to control gun ownership. That’s a larger percentage of Democratic voters than agree with Mr. Trump on many of the other issues that he stresses on the campaign trail.

Mateen’s Wife Tried to Talk Him Out of ISIS Massacre at Gay Club

Omar Mateen's current wife, Noor, told the FBI she was with him when he bought ammunition and a holster, several officials familiar with the case said. She told the FBI that she once drove him to the gay nightclub, Pulse, because he wanted to scope it out.

Ex-Wife—Mateen Was Gay

The ex-wife of Orlando mass killer Omar Mateen claimed Monday that she believed he was homosexual — as it was revealed that he frequented the gay nightclub where he staged the nation’s worst massacre in modern times.

Joey Bosa Holds Out Over Chargers Contract

(Really, rookie? You're already pulling this?) The Chargers began their three-day minicamp Tuesday morning without their No. 3 overall pick, a source said. Attendance is mandatory for all players under contract, and there is the rub: Bosa's camp has advised him to hold out amid a stalemate in negotiations.

Brett Winterble

