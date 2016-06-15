Volcanic Solstice Celebration

We should take breaks every so often during the insanity of what the political becomes. We get so entranced with the rhetoric being fired every which way but loose. God forbid there are some awesome happenings throughout the world that get lost in the cloud that is either the presidential election, officer-involved shootings, gun control, illegal immigration, or something else that's important to the future we are leaving behind to our future generations.

While you may not care one iota about the following story, please understand that it's okay to de-stress and read about something that may idiotic, stupid or ridiculous, but there's still some positivity being shined in the end. I'm a huge a music fan, as you may already know based on previous entries involving the debilitating health of Eric Clapton and the way-too-soon death of Prince.

One great event that will be taking place this weekend is the Secret Solstice Festival in Reykjavik, Iceland. The festival's website describes it "showcasing both established artists as well as exciting up-and-coming talent over the course of three days in the 24-hour midnight sun during the summer solstice. It's themed after the Norse religion and mythology of old." I'm sure it has great amenities and the atmosphere must be out-of-this-world, both literally and figuratively speaking.

It's much like any other great music festival, regardless of who's performing, and you get to experience a part of the world that you wouldn't necessarily visit at any other point in time in your life. Mythology is also quite an interesting aspect to consider. You could take a trip to Iceland and learn a lot about Norse myths and the stories that were told throughout thousands of years. Also, think about this nugget for a moment: 24 hours of sunlight. It's scary at first, but could be kind of cool, but I suppose it's better than 24 hours of darkness in Antarctica, but I digress.

This year's Secret Solstice Festival will provide a spectacle that only 20 fans will be able to say they were able to witness live and in person. Chino Moreno is set to make music history by becoming the first musician to perform inside an actual volcano. You might think the Deftones lead singer has a death wish of sorts, but festival organizers (however knowledgeable they are) have determined that the volcano hasn't erupted in 4,000 years. You would think it's pretty safe, but we shall see.

There have been some pretty wacky on-location concerts, from Radiohead's Thom Yorke's performance inside an airplane fuselage, to Metallica playing a concert without amplifiers in Antarctica as part of a cruise to the glacial findings near the South Pole. I think Moreno is going to take the cake with the volcano performance. I would be scared beyond my wildest fears to be lowered into either a dormant or active volcano. So, I have a lot of respect for those who are making the appropriate arrangements and conducting safety measures in order for this to go off, as closely as possible, without a hitch.

Would you every attend a concert like this? Would you pay roughly $300 for a ticket to Secret Solstice? Granted, there are other items to consider, from airfare to lodging and food/drink. Regardless whether there's a volcanic performance of any kind, I think this should be on any concert-goer's bucket list. If not, there's always Coachella, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, CMA Fest, Riot Fest, EDC, and many others from which to choose.