Finding Zen: Encinitas Parents V. District School

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Yoga generally brings to mind a mental picture of wellness and zen, so why are so many parents in Encinitas so upset over the school district’s yoga program?

Mike Slater welcomed two concerned parents, Greg and Leslie, to his show to explain what exactly has so many parents up in arms over the Encinitas Union School District allocating $800,000 to support yoga in the schools.

What began as a University of San Diego research project that was funded by The Sonima Foundation, the yoga program is now at the center of controversy and fraud that reaches all the way to the superintendent. Falsified research results, misuse of the district's general funds, and a secret million dollar pay-out are just a few of the reasons why parents in Encinitas are angry.

As Greg and Leslie explain, it’s not about the yoga, it’s about prioritizing yoga over academics. Listen below and get caught up on their conversation with Mike.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17372.mp3

***UPDATE***

Here's a follow up to our story from last week. The Mike Slater Show spoke with another parent, Anna Hyself, who really got into the corruption going on within the district. We'll have another update as this story following a school board meeting.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17438.mp3