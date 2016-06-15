Florida's Muslim Community Reacts to the Atrocities in Orlando

By now, you probably are aware of the horrific and incredible tragedy that took place in Orlando at the Pulse nightclub. 49 people were fatally shot and many more were injured at the hands of a lone shooter who proclaimed his allegiance to the Islamic State.

AM 760's Brett Winterble spoke to Imam Muhammad Musri. He represents the Islamic Center of Central Florida. Imam Musri spoke on a number of angles of how the Muslim community in the Sunshine State is reacting to the deaths of innocent people, and how the shooter was not a true Muslim, among other things.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17368.mp3