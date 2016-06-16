AR-15s Are Flying Off the Shelves, Jihadists Live Stream on Facebook, & ISIS Still a Threat

People Are Buying AR-15s

Since the Orlando nightclub shooting on Sunday, gun sales have rapidly increased throughout the United States.

Facebook Worried After Jihadists Live Stream Hate Crime Terror Attacks with Guns, Knives, and Islam

As more gruesome crimes and attacks show up on live online video, social media platforms are facing new challenges on preventing the spread of gruesome and horrific content. The challenge was underscored in Monday's deadly attack on a policeman and his wife in France in which the killer posted on Facebook a live 13-minute video of himself with the victim's child in which he admitted the murders and urged fellow jihadists to carry out more bloodshed.

ISIS is Coming For Us—But Let’s Blame the Gun!

CIA Director John Brennan tells Congress on Thursday that Islamic State militants are training and attempting to deploy operatives for further attacks on the West and will rely more on guerrilla-style tactics to compensate for their territorial losses.In remarks prepared for the Senate Intelligence Committee, Brennan says IS has been working to build an apparatus to direct and inspire attacks against its foreign enemies, as in the recent attacks in Paris and Brussels — ones the CIA believes were directed by IS leaders.

AP Discovers That People Don’t Trust the Same Media

The growth in partisan media over the past two decades has enabled Americans to retreat into tribes of like-minded people who get news filtered through particular world views. Fox News Channel and Talking Points Memo thrive, with audiences that rarely intersect. What's big news in one world is ignored in another. Conspiracy theories sprout, anger abounds and the truth becomes ever more elusive.

-Brett Winterble

