Terror Attacks, More Mexican Flags at Trump Rally, & Golden State Warriors Lose It

A Terror Attack Every Year Under Our 44th President

America has now averaged one serious Islamic terrorist attack a year on President Obama’s watch, yet he still insists the threat from radical Islam is overblown and that he’s successfully protecting the nation. If only hubris could be weaponized!

More Mexican Flags at Trump Rally in Texas

A vocal band of agitators gathered outside Donald Trump’s Dallas rally tonight and, as has been the case in many other cities, they flew Mexican flags. “We are united! We are united!” agitators shouted.

Trump’s Supporters are Mean About Hillary

As thousands of Donald Trump supporters streamed out of an evening rally here this week, they walked past a handful of vendors from Ohio selling simple white T-shirts featuring Hillary Clinton, Monica Lewinsky and a vulgar joke. The back of the shirts read: “TRUMP THAT B----!”

Freak-out in Cleveland as Golden State Warriors Lose It, Series Tied at 3

League MVP Steph Curry scored 30 points for the Warriors before he was charged with his six foul and was ejected from the game. Curry briefly lost his temper, throwing his mouth guard in the direction of a fan in protest to the ref's call; Curry quickly apologized and shook hands with the fan.

-Brett Winterble

