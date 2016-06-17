Milo Yiannopoulos: "America Has A Muslim Problem"

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Mike Slater recently welcomed openly gay conservative Brit and tech editor for Breitbart.com, Milo Yiannopoulos, to his show. They discussed the aftermath of Orlando, Muslims and sharia law, and why the gay community should embrace conservative leaders instead of protesting against them.

Yiannopoulos was fresh from a visit to Orlando where he was slated to speak at University of Central Florida. His speech was canceled after local authorities received threats and were unable to guarantee his safety if he, a conservative gay man, were to speak out against Muslim religious beliefs. Here's an excerpt from the speech that he didn't get the chance to give:

America has a Muslim problem. Notice my wording carefully here. It isn’t a radical Muslim problem. It isn’t an ISIS problem, an Al Qaeda problem, a Taliban problem, or any of the Muslim terror groups that have sprung up in 2016. The terror attack on Saturday is an expression of mainstream Muslim values.

Yiannopoulos provides a very interesting and intriguing viewpoint, catch up on his conversation with Mike below!

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17393.mp3