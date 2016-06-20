Trump Fires Campaign Manager, 911 Transcripts Released but Edited, & Hillary's Racial Tirades

No One Cares—Lewandowski Out Amidst Trump Reboot

Mr. Trump is facing the task of broadening his team to include people with previous presidential campaign experience. Mr. Trump also has been turning his attention to fund-raising for the first time, a task that Mr. Lewandowski had assumed oversight of and one that has gone slowly for the campaign. The campaign has aired no ads in the general election and there has been no “super PAC” that received a clear public blessing from Mr. Trump and his top advisers.

Read More Here >>>

Hillary Clinton HATES EVERYONE! But Especially Minorities

Bill and Hillary Clinton profess to have always been supporters of racial equality, but anecdotes published in a new book by Bill's ex-lover claim otherwise.

Read More Here >>>

You Did Build That: Texas Weighs "TEXIT" from the United States

Daniel Miller and others draw parallels with what they call Britain’s ill-suited relationship with Europe and frustration in Lone Star state with US government

Read More Here >>>

You'll Want to Impeach Her—Loretta Lynch Edits References to ISIS and Islam in Terror Attack Calls From Mateen

In an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd, Attorney General Loretta Lynch says that on Monday, the FBI will release edited transcripts of the 911 calls made by the Orlando nightclub shooter to the police during his rampage. "What we're not going to do is further proclaim this man's pledges of allegiance to terrorist groups, and further his propaganda," Lynch said. "We are not going to hear him make his assertions of allegiance [to the Islamic State]."

Read More Here >>>

What Is Mateen's Wife Hiding?

According to the Justice Department report, Mateen said twice during the 911 call and at least once during later negotiations that he pledged "allegiance to [omitted]."

Read More Here >>>

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!