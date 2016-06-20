Armstrong and Getty welcomed Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson to the show in an effort to get to know the third party and its leader.

Johnson, a former republican mayor in New Mexico, talks with Jack and Joe about his views on immigration, isolationism, ISIS, and other things that don’t begin with the letter “I,” like the time he climbed Mt. Everest.

With Trump and Clinton sporting record high unfavorability ratings, Johnson believes this is the year for a third party to be taken seriously. Although Libertarian ideas tend to poll well, Johnson is having a hard time gaining the 15% support needed to earn a place on the Presidential debate stages along side the Democrat and Republican candidates.

Get caught up on their conversation below!

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17419.mp3