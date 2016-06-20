Recreational marijuana use: should it be taxed or not?

San Diego officials endorsed on Monday a proposed local tax on recreational marijuana if Californians vote to legalize it in November. Supporters say the city tax is a proactive way to deal with an expected increase in local costs if recreational marijuana is legalized, particularly costs for law enforcement. Many other large California cities, including Los Angeles, San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento and Long Beach, have been imposing such taxes for years on medical marijuana. Critics say a local tax, which would be in addition to a special state tax on recreational marijuana and traditional sales tax, could inflate prices and help foster a more robust black market for the drug.

AM 760's Brett Winterble spoke with Rachel Laing from the United Medical Marijuana Coalition, as well as San Diego City Council member Mark Kersey, on this questionable issue that will be put on the November ballot.

