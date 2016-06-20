People must learn the real history of the Crusades

The Christian world and the Muslim world: are we ever going to overcome this bitterness that so many academics and historians that are so politically motivated to point to The Crusades as blame for where we are today? Why do so many people have such a misconception as to one of the most conflict-ridden eras in world history?

AM 760's Brett Winterble invited on to his show Father Bill Nicholas from St. Rosa of Lima Catholic Church in Simi Valley. Father Bill gives a rather accurately-detailed account of why misinformation about the Crusades is causing a lot of wrongly-placed blame in this battle between two vastly different civilizations.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17430.mp3