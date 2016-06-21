Hot Classrooms, Hillary & Trump Are Tied, and Tough New Marine Fitness Test

Hottest Classrooms in San Diego Make Students and Staff Suffer!

Students at teachers at Florence Elementary School in Hillcrest did their best on Monday to cope without any air conditioning. They turned off the lights, and placed personal fans at desks. All San Diego Unified schools are expected to get AC within the next two years.

Read More Here >>>

Hillary and Trump Neck and Neck in Ohio and Pennsylvania

Only five points separate the two candidates, according to the latest polls, with Clinton in the lead as The Donald appears to be slipping.

Read More Here >>>

Obama Scrubs Allah from Transcripts

Monday’s release of the text of Orlando terrorist shooter Omar Mateen’s 9-1-1 call is not the first time the Obama administration purportedly scrubbed “Allah” from a transcript.

Read More Here >>>

New Marine Fitness Standards Cause 6 out of 7 Female Recruits to Fail

In the last five months, 6 out of 7 female recruits — and 40 out of about 1,500 male recruits — failed to pass the new regimen of pull-ups, ammunition-can lifts, a 3-mile run and combat maneuvers required to move on in training for combat jobs, according to the data.

Read More Here >>>

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!