NFL rookies need to earn their stripes (and salary)

What have we been taught growing up as we are on the fringe of entering the professional world? That you need to earn respect, credibility and the money you deserve by paying your dues and earning your stripes. Why should we treat/look at multi-million-dollar athletes any differently? It really grinds my gears when draft picks who are fresh out of college (or high school) and assume what they're worth before they step one foot out on to their respective courts/fields of play.

Let's take a step back for a moment. Whenever you see food workers (whether fast food, grocery or restaurant) threaten to go on strike, do you ever ask yourself the important questions: who, when, how long, and why? What's the reasoning for their strike? What happens if they do strike? Who takes over the establishment? Does the store close? I'm not here to pick on unions, but one must wonder how much they're fighting for their own workers, who are forced to pay dues, mainly because they're employed by the grocery store.

When you look at the impending grocery worker's strike here in Southern California, you also wonder why stores are allegedly threatening to cut costs in anticipation of the state's minimum wage to be raised from $10.10/hour to $15/hour by 2020. I understand that we all come from vastly different walks of life, but it really amazes me that individuals and unions are beyond frustrated and fit-to-be-tied by virtue of what a company is considering to do to save itself. When the debate between voters began way back when about whether or not to raise the minimum wage for

The National Football League Players Association is somewhat similar, no? I feel the NFLPA must be fighting in favor of Bosa's holdout because of what they feel he deserves. You could say that Bosa's agent, Todd France, only wants to get paid rather than worry about how successful Bosa will be in the end. I'm not here telling you something that is news to you, but it bears repeating when necessary: most unions/agents/representatives of workers do care about money and that's about it.

Listen to what France said about Bosa's holdout on SiriusXM Radio. The following is an excerpt from the interview:

Time value of money is a legit thing. Especially at millions of dollars. Do you want to get all of your money in this year? Is it going to be spread out of the next two or three years? So those are some of the moving parts. Sometimes it's easier when you are dealing with teams. And sometimes it's harder. Again, there's a lot of moving parts. If it was just a no-brainer type thing, then they would be done in just one second.

I'm not advocating that every person who's employed, whether in the public or private sector, should try to negotiate every single dollar and cent anytime there's a dispute. However, one must be smart in approaching his/her boss and either asking for a raise or restructuring his/her salary. An easy way to go about it is, "If you don't ask, the answer is always going to be no." So, in this sense you cannot blame Bosa and his agent for attempting to negotiate.

This comes down to brass tacks. Yes, we all have potential to succeed at our jobs. That's what our bosses see in us. It's a two-way street though. We need to take initiative in proving ourselves, go above and beyond in doing extra things to prove how reliable and creative we are, while also completing day-to-day tasks. Do I know what Bosa is supposed to do on a daily basis as an NFL rookie? Not one iota. Who knows?

Perhaps the next month or so will provide more sense on how much money Bosa wants from the Chargers. Maybe the team is low-balling him. We don't know and unless we're part of the Bosa camp or work for the team, we don't deserve to know until the terms have been finalized and the contract has been signed. Nonetheless, Bosa needs to go the extra mile and prove he's worth first-round draft-pick money. No NFL combine, Ohio State workout day, or scouts are worth the drama that comes from this in the first place. Get to work, Joey!