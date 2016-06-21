Trump supporters "making dating great again"

Are you a supporter for Donald Trump? Do you want him to be the next President of the United States? Do you feel he will make America great again? That's great that you are so passionate about your next possible leader of the free world. Are you also having trouble in the dating world? Certainly, one of the most difficult aspects of a relationship and dating in general is finding someone who connects with you on the political spectrum. Well, someone's gone through the trouble and given you another option.

AM 760's Brett Winterble chats with David Gross, the founder of TrumpSingles.com. You did not read that wrong. There is now a dating website that is dedicated to making dating great again, as well as bringing together "Trumpers" and "Trumpkins" of all looks and creeds, so long as you don't support any other candidate.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17449.mp3