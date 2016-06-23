California Residents Flee, Trump's SPAM Emails, and LA Firefighter Makes Bank

California Residents Once Again Fleeing

During the 12 months ending June 30, the number of people leaving California for another state exceeded by 61,100 the number who moved here from elsewhere in the U.S., according to state Finance Department statistics. The so-called "net outward migration" was the largest since 2011, when 63,300 more people fled California than entered.

Google Putting Trump Emails in Spam Box

Gmail users are claiming that Google is filtering emails from Donald Trump’s campaign into their spam boxes. There have been previous reports, denied by Google, that the search engine was manipulating search autocomplete results in favor of Hillary Clinton. Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, has previously said, “Google is directly engaged with Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”

Mocking the Hillary Quid Pro Quo Appointments

Rajiv Fernando, who contributed to Clinton, her family’s foundation and Barack Obama, was named to the International Security Advisory Board in 2011, though he resigned days later after his appointment was questioned. “Couldn’t he have landed a spot on the President’s Physical Fitness Council?” Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Philippe Reines wrote in a State Department email in 2012 to two other Clinton aides.

Los Angeles Firefighter Earns 300k in Overtime

The extra hours allowed one firefighter with the Los Angeles Fire Department last year to kick up his total pay to $404,308 -- more than four times his base salary, according to the study by Transparent California, a project of the Las Vegas-based Nevada Policy Research Institute.

-Brett Winterble

