Milo Yiannapolis Causes Kerfuffle at UC Irvine

Everyone's favorite gay British conservative Milo Yiannapolis spoke at University of California Irvine recently, and the liberal protesters came out in full force. Campus police were joined by riot police just to make sure that the situation didn't escalate beyond angry protesting. Following the conclusion of Yiannapolis' speech, he was escorted off campus by police.

Mike Slater recently welcomed UC Irvine's President of the College Republicans, Ariana Rowlands, to the show to get the low-down on the campus drama and what it's like to be Republican on a college campus these days. Listen below!

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17463.mp3