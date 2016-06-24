AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Milo Yiannapolis Causes Kerfuffle at UC Irvine

The Mike Slater Show

Milo Yiannapolis Causes Kerfuffle at UC Irvine

Posted: Updated:

Everyone's favorite gay British conservative Milo Yiannapolis spoke at University of California Irvine recently, and the liberal protesters came out in full force. Campus police were joined by riot police just to make sure that the situation didn't escalate beyond angry protesting. Following the conclusion of Yiannapolis' speech, he was escorted off campus by police.

Mike Slater recently welcomed UC Irvine's President of the College Republicans, Ariana Rowlands, to the show to get the low-down on the campus drama and what it's like to be Republican on a college campus these days. Listen below! 

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17463.mp3 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.