Hillary Clinton Calendar missing SCORES of Entries

The AP review of Clinton's calendar — her after-the-fact, official chronology of the events of her four-year term — identified at least 75 meetings with longtime political donors and loyalists, Clinton Foundation contributors and corporate and other outside interests that were either not recorded or listed with identifying details scrubbed. The AP found the omissions by comparing the 1,500-page document with separate planning schedules supplied to Clinton by aides in advance of each day's events. The names of at least 114 outsiders who met with Clinton were missing from her calendar, the records show.

The UK has Broken Up with Barry O and Trump Touts That

"I'm surprised that Obama came over here and was so bold as to tell people here what to do," Trump said. "And I think that a lot of people don’t like him and I think if he had not said it, I think your result might have been different. But when he said it, people were not happy about it and I thought it was totally inappropriate."

"And then she doubled down and she did the same thing," Trump added incredulously. "They're always wrong, and that's the problem with them."

London Mayor Pushes for Anti Britain Insurgency in London

There are nearly one million European citizens living in London today, and they bring huge benefits to our city - working hard, paying taxes, working in our public services and contributing to our civic and cultural life.

We all have a responsibility to now seek to heal the divisions that have emerged throughout this campaign - and to focus on what unites us, rather than that which divides us.

Trump says America is next

